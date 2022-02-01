Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of FLYW opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,630 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

