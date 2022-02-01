Fluity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $201,816.12 and $4.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.12 or 0.07149113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.27 or 0.99827294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,605,929 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

