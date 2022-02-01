FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

