Flixxo Price Down 54.2% This Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Flixxo has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $645,733.55 and approximately $265.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

