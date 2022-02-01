FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 2.1%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s share price were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.52 and last traded at $172.52. Approximately 13,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

