FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.52 and last traded at $172.52. Approximately 13,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 205,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

