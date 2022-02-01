FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 1.9%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.20. 68,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 62,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $22,379,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,968,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,558,000 after purchasing an additional 315,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,209,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares during the last quarter.

