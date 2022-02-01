Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

