Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

