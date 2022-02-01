Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 335,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 25.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

