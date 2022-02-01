First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ RNDM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $58.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.