First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ RNDM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

