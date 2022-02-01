First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.