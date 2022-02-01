First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

