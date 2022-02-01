First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

