First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

SITE opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.66.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

