First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

WING stock opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

