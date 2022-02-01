First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Umpqua by 78.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Umpqua by 36.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 531,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 140,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

