First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF stock opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

