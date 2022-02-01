First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.
FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
