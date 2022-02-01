First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

