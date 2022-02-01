First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $134,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

