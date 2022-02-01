FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FINW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,208. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

