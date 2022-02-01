FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.