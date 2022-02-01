FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 82 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

