FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,287 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,098,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

