FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

