FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

