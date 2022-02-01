Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of XLF opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,888,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,943 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

