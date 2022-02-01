Financial Contrast: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) versus Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $943.36 million 3.00 $164.68 million $3.54 15.95 Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.77 million ($1.50) -1.08

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.56% 13.71% 5.39% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.57% -67.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 0 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.40%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,443.21%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

