Financial Contrast: National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million 4.00 -$4.73 million ($0.06) -69.33

National Waste Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Waste Management and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus target price of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 220.01%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than National Waste Management.

National Waste Management Company Profile

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

