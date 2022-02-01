Financial Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amkor Technology and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. iSun has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.33%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.07 $338.14 million $2.26 9.74 iSun $21.05 million 2.86 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -16.42

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

