Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

