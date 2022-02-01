Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 556 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.