Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.