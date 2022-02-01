Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $83,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.49.

First American Financial stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

