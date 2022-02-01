Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.