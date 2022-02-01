Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 153 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

