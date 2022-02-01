Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 470 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.