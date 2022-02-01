Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 303 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

SYK opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $222.69 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

