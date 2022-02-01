Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 571 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

