Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,491,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,370,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

