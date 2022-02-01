Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

