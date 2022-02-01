Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 213,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.45 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average is $245.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.