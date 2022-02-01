Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,350 ($45.04) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,560 ($47.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.45).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,133 ($28.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,610.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,472.05. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,961 ($26.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.60).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.37) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,862.19).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

