Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

FENC stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

