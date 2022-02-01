Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.55 EPS.

Shares of FN traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 258,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,767. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

