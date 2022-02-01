F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 3,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.