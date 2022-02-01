Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $22,464,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

