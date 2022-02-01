Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

