Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $43.00. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 3,882 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

