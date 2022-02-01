Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

